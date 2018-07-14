WATCH: Aaron Rodgers throws laser from Lake Tahoe 17th tee box to man jumping off boat
Lake Tahoe looks like it might be kind of fun with Rodgers running around
Every year in late July, celebrities and athletes flock to Lake Tahoe for one of the most famous pro-ams in golf. There are always NFL personalities at the event and this year features a heavy influx of quarterbacks.
This includes Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers quarterback let the world know his throwing arm is in very good shape while playing golf on Friday.
He did that by stepping up on the 17th tee box and, with country music blaring, taking a football and bombing it off the tee box and towards a boat out on the lake.
A gentleman who was hanging out on the boat went flying off and, in perfect form, hauled in the pass from Rodgers.
This is prime offseason #content, ranking slightly above Kirk Cousins grilling something that looked like steaks but probably wasn't steaks.
But it is nice to remember that we're not that far away from seeing Aaron Rodgers throw real football passes.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why Jay Cutler isn't in 'Madden NFL 19'
The retired (we think?) quarterback isn't in the upcoming edition of 'Madden' but he could...
-
Watt bros film old school throwback PSA
J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt are trying to figure out what color is a good color
-
DeMarco Murray walks away from NFL at 30
The free agent running back is walking away from football
-
Blake Bortles on how he handles critics
The 2014 first-round pick had his best season in 2017 and now he's looking to build on it
-
Browns are 'fun' in Madden in 2019
Ben Haumiller of EA Sports joined Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down this year's...
-
LeSean McCoy's ex says he 'set her up'
McCoy has denied any involvement in the robbery and beating of his ex-girlfriend