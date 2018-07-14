WATCH: Aaron Rodgers throws laser from Lake Tahoe 17th tee box to man jumping off boat

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. USATSI

Every year in late July, celebrities and athletes flock to Lake Tahoe for one of the most famous pro-ams in golf. There are always NFL personalities at the event and this year features a heavy influx of quarterbacks.

This includes Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers quarterback let the world know his throwing arm is in very good shape while playing golf on Friday.

He did that by stepping up on the 17th tee box and, with country music blaring, taking a football and bombing it off the tee box and towards a boat out on the lake.

A gentleman who was hanging out on the boat went flying off and, in perfect form, hauled in the pass from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers to the man going full send off the boat 💦 pic.twitter.com/6fN8ZKxapl — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 13, 2018

This is prime offseason #content, ranking slightly above Kirk Cousins grilling something that looked like steaks but probably wasn't steaks.

But it is nice to remember that we're not that far away from seeing Aaron Rodgers throw real football passes.