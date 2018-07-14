WATCH: Aaron Rodgers throws laser from Lake Tahoe 17th tee box to man jumping off boat
Lake Tahoe looks like it might be kind of fun with Rodgers running around
Every year in late July, celebrities and athletes flock to Lake Tahoe for one of the most famous pro-ams in golf. There are always NFL personalities at the event and this year features a heavy influx of quarterbacks.
This includes Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers quarterback let the world know his throwing arm is in very good shape while playing golf on Friday.
He did that by stepping up on the 17th tee box and, with country music blaring, taking a football and bombing it off the tee box and towards a boat out on the lake.
A gentleman who was hanging out on the boat went flying off and, in perfect form, hauled in the pass from Rodgers.
This is prime offseason #content, ranking slightly above Kirk Cousins grilling something that looked like steaks but probably wasn't steaks.
But it is nice to remember that we're not that far away from seeing Aaron Rodgers throw real football passes.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell, Steelers could go down to wire
The Steelers used the franchise tag on their star running back for the second consecutive...
-
Lawrence, Ansah to play on franchise tag
It looks like the two defensive linemen will attempt to earn a big payday on the field
-
Incognito named anti-bullying ambassador
Incognito was at the center of the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal in 2013
-
Todd Gurley is jealous of NBA contracts
NBA free agency has seen some huge contracts handed out, while NFL players lag behind
-
Why Jay Cutler isn't in 'Madden NFL 19'
The retired (we think?) quarterback isn't in the upcoming edition of 'Madden' but he could...
-
Watt bros film old school throwback PSA
J.J. Watt, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt are trying to figure out what color is a good color