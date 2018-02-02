WATCH: Alex Smith nearly maims someone with a pass during radio interview

Before Alex Smith was shockingly traded to the Redskins this week, he spent some time doing interviews on radio row in Minneapolis.

One of those interviews came on the Dan Patrick Show, and apparently, someone on the show thought it would be a good idea to see what it would be like to try and catch a pass from an NFL quarterback. First, let me tell you that trying to catch a pass from an NFL quarterback is almost always a horrible idea and the only thing that could possibly be worse is if you try to make that same quarterback mad right before he throws you that pass.

Well, that's exactly what Andrew Perloff of the DP Show did, and as you'll see below, things definitely didn't work out too pleasantly for him.

As Perloff was lining up to catch the pass, he made a joke about Smith's throwing power.

"It's not [Patrick] Mahomes, it's Alex Smith. Shouldn't I get closer?"

That was clearly enough to set Smith off because he threw an absolute ROCKET that Perloff had no chance of catching.

McLovin snagging passes from Alex Smith on @dpshow did not end well.



🙏 @andrewperloff pic.twitter.com/JZMZaCk1xX — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 30, 2018

Perloff is lucky to be alive after that throw.

Hopefully, Smith's new receivers in Washington do a better job of catching his passes than Perloff did or it could be a long 2018 for the Redskins.