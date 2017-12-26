WATCH: Amari Cooper fakes Jalen Mills out of his stockings on 63-yard TD
Eagles cornerbacks have been struggling against double-moves lately
If you watched the ESPN broadcast of the Raiders-Eagles game, then you know Philadelphia Eagles cornerbacks have been struggling against double-moves lately. Their top guys on the outside have been roasted by "sluggo" (that's short for slant and go, in football slang) routes over the last several weeks, and Monday was no exception.
Raiders wideout Amari Cooper left a roasted lump of coal in Jalen Mills' stocking, burning him with a nasty sluggo route on Oakland's first possession of the second quarter. Check it:
Wooooooo boy. That is just MEAN. Mills practically got faked out of his shoes there, falling to the ground as he flailed to redirect himself to Cooper's real route.
The score was Cooper's first since Week 12. He sat out last week and was held catch-less against the Chiefs the week before. It's been a disappointing season for Cooper (42-499-5 coming into the game), just as it has been for the Raiders in general, but this was about as nice a play as you'll get.
