WATCH: Amari Cooper goes full Beast Mode for Raiders' first touchdown of 2017

On Sunday, Marshawn Lynch made his regular-season debut for the Oakland Raiders. But it was Lynch's teammate, Amari Cooper, who went full Beast Mode all over the Titans on Sunday for an incredible second, third, and fourth-effort touchdown to open up the scoring.

Early in the first quarter, Cooper caught a quick pass from Derek Carr at the 6-yard line. Initial contact by a defender was made at the 6-yard line, but Cooper somehow spun free. Another defender contacted Cooper at 5-yard line, but he still refused to go down. A horde of Titans joined in, but the entire collection of defenders couldn't stop him.

Cooper carried them into the end zone:

Cooper did something on the touchdown that he wasn't able to do in all of 2016:

Amari Cooper’s TD reception for the Raiders came in the red zone. He had no TDs in the red zone all of last season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2017

But Cooper's time in the red zone wasn't all positive. He failed to capitalize on three chances to catch a TD pass on the next drive, although at least one was tipped before it got to him.

For what it's worth, Lynch did look like Beast Mode during his first carry of the season:

The only bad news for the Raiders is that their defense apparently didn't get the memo, because they immediately allowed a touchdown to the Titans after Cooper's TD.

To keep up with the game, follow along with our gametracker right here.