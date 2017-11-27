WATCH: Antonio Brown makes superhuman catch to set up Steelers' game-winning FG

The Steelers escaped an admirable comeback bid by the Packers on Sunday night because Antonio Brown is a one-of-a-kind, out-of-this-world, generational receiver who came down with one the best catches you'll ever see. It was a catch, to put it simply, that only Brown could make.

On Sunday night, Brown rescued the Steelers from an embarrassing loss to the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers, turning a sure overtime game into a 31-28 win in regulation.

He did so by coming down with a superhuman toe-tapping, foot-dragging catch on the sideline in the final seconds. He gained 23 yards on the play (it was upheld after a review), and then proceeded to catch a 14-yard pass on the next play before watching Chris Boswell bang home a game-winning 53-yard field goal two plays later as time expired.

Back to the the catch, which started the game-winning drive after the Steelers' defense forced a quick punt in the final minute, because it was incredible:

Now, let's look at some stills. How did he catch this?

Antonio Brown always amazes. pic.twitter.com/35rKnEEdDl — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 27, 2017

Brown finished with 10 catches, 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns. If not for Brown, the Steelers would've headed to overtime against a Brett Hundley-quarterbacked team. And keep in mind, though the Steelers have the AFC North all but wrapped up, every win is valuable considering they're battling the Patriots for the top seed in the AFC. And I don't think there's a person on the planet -- who isn't affiliated with the Steelers in any way -- who would take the Steelers to beat the Patriots in Foxborough in the playoffs. It just won't happen -- no matter how good Brown is.

Brown's catch and otherwise godly performance ensured the Steelers remained tied with the Patriots atop the AFC with a 9-2 record. It also further cemented his status as the game's greatest receiver -- not that he needed to cement that status any further. By now, it's common knowledge.

Antonio Brown is awesome, and he found the perfect way to end Sunday's slate of Week 12 games. Good night.