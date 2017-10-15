WATCH: Antonio Brown proves why he's a great receiver with 51-yard one-handed TD catch
Brown finished the day with 155 receiving yards for the Steelers
Before we show you why many feel Antonio Brown is the NFL's best receiver, first the backstory: With the Steelers leading 12-10 with three and a half minutes to go and facing a 3rd and 2 from midfield, Ben Roethlisberger, who threw five interceptions in last week's loss to the Jaguars and had one earlier Sunday against the Chiefs, looked for Brown. If Kansas City cornerback Phillip Gaines had hands for a face, it would've been another Big Ben pick. Instead, this happened:
Fifty-one yards later, Brown was in the end zone and the Steelers led 19-10. The Chiefs had a chance to get in position to win it late but the Steelers' defense prevailed, and when it was over Pittsburgh became the first team this season to beat Kansas City.
Brown ended the day with 8 catches for a 155 yards and running back Le'Veon Bell, who dominated from start to finish, had rushed for 179 yards on 32 carries.
The Steelers move to 4-2 on the season and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North while the Chiefs drop to 5-1 and still remain the AFC's best team.
-
NFL Week 6 Grades: Saints get B+
Here are the Week 6 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Weird TD replay reversal dooms Jets
Another instance of something not being made more clear by replay
-
Report: Steelers' Bryant requests trade
Bryant is reportedly upset with his role in the offense
-
Steelers upsets Chiefs: takeaways
Four takeaways from the Steelers' huge upset in Kansas City on Sunday
-
Peterson dominates Bucs in Cards debut
Peterson ripped off 134 yards on the ground in his Arizona debut
-
NFL Week 6 scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know for Week 6 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment