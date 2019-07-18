WATCH: Antonio Brown's sons want to work out just like him, mimic their father in Instagram video
Like father, like sons
Antonio Brown is working out and gearing up for his first season with the Oakland Raiders after getting traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. Some of his children are getting ready for the 2019 season as well.
In an Instagram video, Brown and his sons can be seen doing the same workout as their All-Pro dad. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
🚨 @ab is here!!! And making it look way too easy🚨⤵️#theextra10 • 🏈As a receiver Antonio Brown regularly finds himself in tight coverage. Often to make a catch he will have to use one arm to fend off an opponent while the other one makes the actual catch. Or in situations where he’s already made the catch, he will have to use one arm to create separation from an opponent to gain additional yards. This type of action is the infamous stiff arm • 🏋🏻♂️This particular exercise gets him comfortable with one arm being the stiff arm, while simultaneously making a catch with his free arm. On top of this, the Swiss ball creates a draining stability challenge which trains him to stay focused when fatigued • ✅A summary of all the benefits includes the following: • 1️⃣Improved hand-eye coordination • 2️⃣Improved core strength • 3️⃣Improved reflexes • 4️⃣Improved neuromuscular connection • 5️⃣Improved shoulder stability and strength •
His sons appear to have the hang of the drill and AB is heard in the background encouraging the young athletes.
The trainer captions the video explaining why this particular workout is effective for a player like Brown saying, "this particular exercise gets him comfortable with one arm being the stiff arm, while simultaneously making a catch with his free arm. On top of this, the Swiss ball creates a draining stability challenge which trains him to stay focused when fatigued."
Brown, who has four children (Autonomy, Antanyiah, Antonio Jr. and Ali Brown), is entering his first NFL season apart from the Steelers. Brown had 1,297 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games last year in Pittsburgh.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sneaky big games in NFL's first month
Looking at some under the radar games for early in the season and camp storylines on the Pick...
-
Peyton on future NFL job: 'We'll see'
The retired QB has made it no secret that he's gotten interest from teams around the leagu...
-
Who will win Texans' left tackle job?
The Texans need to keep their young franchise QB upright, but who's the right man to do it...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Flaws top QBs must fix
College football's best QBs have some work to do to bolster the reputation of the 2020 cla...
-
The key battle to watch at Packers' camp
Aaron Rodgers is probably going to be paying close attention to this battle
-
Falcons' Jones lands four-year extension
Jones is now under contract in Atlanta through the 2023 season