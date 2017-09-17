WATCH: Antonio Gates pass Tony Gonzalez for most TD catches by a tight end all-time
Gates has cemented himself among the greats not only among tight ends, but receivers as well
Antonio Gates's Hall of Fame career continues. In the third quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers' game against the Dolphins, Gates caught his 112th career touchdown pass, breaking his tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most all-time by a tight end.
It also puts Gates at sixth all time among all receivers in touchdown catches, and padded his already Hall of Fame resume.
Fittingly, the catch came on the same day that LaDainian Tomlinson got his Hall of Fame ring in L.A.
Gates has been in the league for seemingly forever, joining the Chargers in 2003. He has played in San Diego -- and now Los Angeles -- his entire career. The only players now ahead of Gates in receiving touchdowns are Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison.
After the catch, Gates was swarmed by his teammates in the end zone, with the entire Chargers' offense piling on top of him. Play stopped for some time, with the review seeming to take an extra long time (likely to let Gates and his teammates bask in the moment).
Gates is part of a tight end triumvirate that includes Shannon Sharpe and Gonzalez for the best all-time, and it's well earned. In the Chargers' first season in Los Angeles, they're already making history, but it truly is a body of work that will be difficult to surpass for tight ends in the future.
The 37-year-old Gates's career may be in its twilight stages, but he still looks extremely impressive in his 15th year. Not bad for a guy that, as some people may have mentioned over the years, used to play basketball in college.
