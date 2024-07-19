If you ever wondered what a football game inside a shopping mall would look like, today is your lucky day. Instead of playing in a typical dome, ArenaBowl XXXIII (broadcast on CBS Sports Network) was held inside New Jersey's American Dream shopping mall.

As you can imagine, the scene at kickoff was unlike anything you've likely seen before, as mall patrons took a break from shopping to check out the action.

This year's ArenaBowl pitted the Albany Firebirds against the Billings Outlaws. Given their proximity to American Dream shopping mall, Albany likely had more fans on hand than their Montana-based counterparts.

So, the next time you complain about having to go shopping, fear not -- you might be able to still catch a football game.