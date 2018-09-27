Watch Arizona vs. Seattle: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Cardinals (home) vs. Seattle Seahawks (away)
Current records: Arizona 0-3; Seattle 1-2
What to Know
Seattle will challenge Arizona on the road at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Seattle is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
Seattle had a rough outing against Chicago two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Seattle took their match against Dallas in their match last week 24-13. No one put up better numbers for Seattle than Russell Wilson, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Arizona was close but not close enough as they fell 16-14 to Chicago.
Seattle's win lifted them to 1-2 while Arizona's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. The Seattle defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of five sacks, so Arizona's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Seahawks are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cardinals.
This season, Arizona is 1-2-0 against the spread. As for Seattle, they are 1-1-1 against the spread
Series History
Arizona has won all of the games they've played against Seattle in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Seattle Seahawks 24 vs. Arizona Cardinals 26
- 2017 - Arizona Cardinals 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks 22
- 2016 - Seattle Seahawks 31 vs. Arizona Cardinals 34
- 2016 - Arizona Cardinals 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks 6
- 2015 - Arizona Cardinals 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks 36
- 2015 - Seattle Seahawks 32 vs. Arizona Cardinals 39
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF: Vikings vs. Rams odds, expert picks
R.J. White also finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest
-
Andrew Luck: I can make all the throws
Luck's arm strength has been in question since he returned to the lineup
-
Eric Reid signs with Panthers
Reid, who knelt alongside Colin Kaepernick, is set to play his first regular-season game since...
-
Josh Norman: NFL isn't powder puff
The Redskins cornerback has been outspoken about all the penalties this season
-
NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup, Week 4
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Draft: Prospects 0-3 teams must watch
Pinpointing the best draft prospects who'd make sense for the 0-3 teams early in the 2019 NFL...