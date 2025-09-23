For the first time in his career, Ravens running back Derrick Henry has lost a fumble in three consecutive games and Monday night's cough up in the fourth quarter of a four-point game was a costly one. Henry was "at a loss for words" after his mistake doomed Baltimore during a 38-30 loss to the Detroit Lions, resulting in a sideline tantrum from the three-time All-Pro.

Henry slammed his helmet before tossing himself onto the Ravens' bench after the punch out from Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

"I apologize to Flock Nation. It's not a good feeling," Henry said, via NFL.com. "I'm going to keep working to get it fixed."

Henry was stripped from behind by Hutchinson on a run play to the left side after Baltimore had just forced a three-and-out, another ball security miscue that's becoming a disturbing trend for one of the NFL's top ballcarriers this season.

"It's just crazy. Three fumbles [in three games] straight," Henry said. "I'm trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring, so I'm trying to work on it. I'm my worst critic, so I'm not going to try to beat myself up too much, but it's hard not to when it's consecutive and consistent [instances] of me doing the same thing."

Last season, Henry only fumbled three times on 325 carries. Putting the ball on the turf has previously never been an issue for Henry during his career.

"It hasn't been (a problem), and I don't think it'll be going forward, but we have to get it fixed," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That was kind of a blind shot there. I thought he had the ball in good position. I thought the defender got a good look at it, though. It was kind of a retrace cutback play. So, [it was] a little bit of the perfect storm, but still, we just want to protect the football; all our guys do, and we have to do it. We have to be good at it."

After running for 169 yards and two scores in the Ravens' season-opening win over the Bills, Henry been kept in check by opposing defenses since with only 73 yards on 23 total carries.

Three giveaways over 41 total rushing attempts from Henry is frightening for a Ravens offense that hasn't generated more than 100 yards rushing in consecutive games for the first time since 2018.