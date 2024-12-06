Tony Gonzalez is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He was an elite athlete on the football field, but he may not have fared as well on the baseball diamond.

After the Thursday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Gonzalez and other members of the broadcast team took some cuts off the wiffle ball tee on Ford Field.

Gonzalez's attempt went viral, but not because he launched a ball across the stadium, as you might expect. The former tight end's first hack missed entirely, and he went spinning. His second swing barely made contact, and the ball bounced just feet away from the tee.

Gonzalez came away holding his arm, and there hasn't been an update on his status for next week's Thursday Night Football broadcast. Regardless of his health status, It might be a while before Gonzalez steps back up to the plate.

While Gonzalez's athletic ability may not translate to wiffle ball, it did make him a Hall of Fame tight end. In 17 NFL seasons, Gonzalez caught 1,325 passes for 15,127 yards and 111 touchdowns between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.