Who's Playing

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Current Records: New Orleans 5-5, Atlanta 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Saints are 8-2 against the Falcons since September of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. After each having a week off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 1:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Sunday, the Saints couldn't handle the Vikings and fell 27-19.

Despite the loss, the Saints got a solid performance out of Chris Olave, who picked up 94 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Cardinals by a score of 25-23.

Bijan Robinson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 48.6% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different last Sunday though, as only 37.5% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal 3.9 yards per play the Falcons probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

The Falcons weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 94 passing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Cardinals passed for 249.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-5.

The Saints are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-7-1, while the Falcons is 2-8.

New Orleans skirted past Atlanta 21-18 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Falcons' Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.2 yards per carry. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Saints still be able to contain him? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.