Watch Atlanta vs. Baltimore: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. Baltimore Ravens (away)

Current records: Atlanta 4-7; Baltimore 6-5

What to Know

Baltimore will square off against Atlanta at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times (Baltimore picked up 420 yards, Atlanta 403).

Baltimore didn't have too much trouble with Oakland last Sunday as they won 34-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.

As for Atlanta, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell to New Orleans 31-17. Atlanta can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Baltimore's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. Giving up four turnovers, Atlanta had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Baltimore exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: CBS

Prediction

The Falcons are a slight 1 point favorite against the Ravens.

This season, Atlanta is 3-8-0 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they are 5-6-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.