Watch Atlanta vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Atlanta 1-1; New Orleans 1-1

What to Know

On Sunday Atlanta take on New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Atlanta had a rough outing against Philadelphia two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Atlanta were able to grind out a solid victory over Carolina last Sunday, winning 31-24. No one put up better numbers for Atlanta than Matt Ryan, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 272 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, the struggle was real when New Orleans and Cleveland clashed, but New Orleans ultimately edged out the opposition 21-18.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. In New Orleans's win, Drew Brees passed for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns and Michael Thomas caught passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Atlanta have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Saints.

Last season, Atlanta were 8-10-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they were 9-7-2 against the spread

Series History

Atlanta and New Orleans both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.