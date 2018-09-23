Watch Atlanta vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Falcons vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta Falcons (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Atlanta 1-1; New Orleans 1-1
What to Know
On Sunday Atlanta take on New Orleans at 1:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 3-point favorite.
Atlanta had a rough outing against Philadelphia two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Atlanta were able to grind out a solid victory over Carolina last Sunday, winning 31-24. No one put up better numbers for Atlanta than Matt Ryan, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 272 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when New Orleans and Cleveland clashed, but New Orleans ultimately edged out the opposition 21-18.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. In New Orleans's win, Drew Brees passed for 243 yards and 2 touchdowns and Michael Thomas caught passes for 89 yards and 2 touchdowns. We'll see if Atlanta have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Saints.
Last season, Atlanta were 8-10-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they were 9-7-2 against the spread
Series History
Atlanta and New Orleans both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - New Orleans Saints 23 vs. Atlanta Falcons 13
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. New Orleans Saints 17
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 38 vs. New Orleans Saints 32
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 32 vs. Atlanta Falcons 45
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 17 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2015 - New Orleans Saints 31 vs. Atlanta Falcons 21
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Falcons vs Saints odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times
-
Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds, top picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Evans and the Bucs
-
Patriots vs. Lions odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lions vs. Patriots game 10,000 times
-
Injuries: Tough week for RBs
Get caught up on all the injury information you need to know heading into Week 3's Sunday...
-
Patriots nearly dealt Gronk to Detroit
The tight end wanted more money, the Patriots thought about trading him
-
Cowboys want to reopen Thomas talks
The Cowboys and Seahawks play on Sunday but Dallas wants to rekindle trade talks after the...