WATCH: Atlanta's Georgia Dome implodes in seconds after 25 years of games
The home of the Falcons for 25 years was reduced to rubble in seconds
With the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium open fully operational, the Georgia Dome's days were numbered. And that number came up on Monday morning when the home of the Falcons for 25 years was imploded.
GOODBYE GEORGIA DOME: Here is NewsChopper2 video of the @GeorgiaDome demolition: https://t.co/oILFX7EZuTpic.twitter.com/C8rRtzddgt— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 20, 2017
WATCH: Goodbye, Georgia Dome. https://t.co/oGn5E1kqwBpic.twitter.com/Y5RYVq5dbZ— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) November 20, 2017
The Georgia Dome, former home of Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, 2 Super Bowls, 3 Final Fours and many other events, was imploded Monday. pic.twitter.com/UWsBTDQceY— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2017
"As far as the stadium goes, for me it starts with the fans," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said, via CNN. "That's the first thing you remember about a place, the enthusiasm of the fans and a city and what it brings to a stadium. That's what I think of, the fans, the city and the love they have for the team."
In addition to hosting the Falcons, the Peach Bowl, and the SEC Championship, the Georgia Dome has also hosted two Super Bowls, the 1996 Olympics, three NCAA men's Final Fours and a women's Final Four.
The Falcons' final game in the Georgia Dome came last January, when they defeated the Packers, 44-21, in the NFC Championship Game.
"For the fans, for this city and for the teams that rocked this place for 25 years, we felt your energy from the very beginning," Quinn said after beating Green Bay. "So it's only fitting, at the NFC Championship Game, the last game played here, we felt that, too."
According to WSB-TV, some 4,800 pounds of explosives, six miles of detonating cord, and a mile of wire connections were used to bring down the Georgia Dome.
