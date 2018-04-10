WATCH: Baker Mayfield meets a psychic, gets told he'll be drafted by the Cardinals

Baker Mayfield definitely seems like the type of person who believes in psychics. So it should come as no surprise that when he sat down with a psychic at the NFL combine, he got spooked by the woman telling him a lot of things that a lot of people know about him. The psychic starts by reassuring Mayfield, saying she won't be opening any portals (to which I let out a large sigh), but calls him "high energy," at which point Mayfield looks around nervously.

After she tells Mayfield to pick a card (any card), things start to spiral a bit.

Super Bowls in his future?

He'll get drafted by...?@OU_Football's @BakerMayfield sat down with a psychic at the #NFLCombine 🔮 pic.twitter.com/K018VloTqK — NFL (@NFL) March 29, 2018

The woman, Lee Ann, says that Mayfield, a quarterback, is a take-charge kind of guy and Mayfield, a man that is projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, will get an offer soon and his plans will play out. You can see Mayfield getting more excited as it goes on and she confirms that Mayfield will, in fact, be drafted.

After she says that Mayfield is confident, Mayfield starts to come out of his shell, asking about first-season wins.

"Well, it shows you doing real well, yeah," Lee Ann said.

She then offered cryptic insights into the void, such as Mayfield's mom being his biggest fan and calling Mayfield "good with the media." She then informed Mayfield that he grew up around money.

When Mayfield was asked about the most accurate part of the experience, he responded "my family being behind me, right there." Near the end of the experience, when he was asked about what he thought about the mystic arts, he responded, "I didn't know if I believed in [fortune telling] until now."

The interview concluded with Mayfield pulling a card with the Cardinals' logo on it, locking in the psychic's pick for his NFL draft selection. If that card turns out to be correct, I apologize for the cynicism. The Cardinals have the 15th pick this year, so a drop may need to occur for that to happen. But there may be larger forces at play here. Man, NFL teams' combine interview tactics are getting weird.