Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Houston 0-0, Baltimore 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.37

What to Know

The Houston Texans will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at M&T Bank Stadium.

A deciding factor in this game could be rushing yards, as these two teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Ravens finished last season ranked second overall in rushing yards, having averaged 160 per game. The Texans, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 31st with 86.8 per game.

Looking back to last season, Baltimore finished on the right side of .500 (10-7), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, the Texans finished with a dismal 3-13-1 record.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with an even 9-9 record against the spread.

Baltimore ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 8-4 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $767.68. Sadly, the Texans will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-13-1 as such last year.

Odds

Baltimore is a big 9.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 6 years.