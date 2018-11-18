Watch Baltimore vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)

Current records: Baltimore 4-5-1; Cincinnati 5-4-1

What to Know

Baltimore have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 17.78 points per game, so Baltimore's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The last time they met, Baltimore were the 26-14 winner over Pittsburgh. This time around? They had no such luck. Baltimore took a 16-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, it never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 14-51, which was the final score in Cincinnati's tilt against New Orleans last Sunday. Cincinnati were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 7-35.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.15

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Baltimore are 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Cincinnati, they are 4-4-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ravens, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Cincinnati have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Baltimore.