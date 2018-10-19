Watch Baltimore vs. New Orleans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Ravens vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Baltimore 4-2; New Orleans 4-1
What to Know
On Sunday Baltimore take on New Orleans at 4:05 p.m. The teams both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Baltimore got themselves on the board against Tennessee last Sunday, but Tennessee never followed suit. Baltimore were the clear victor by a 21-0 margin over Tennessee. Baltimore's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joe Flacco led the charge as he passed for 238 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Flacco's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past six games.
Meanwhile, New Orleans might be getting used to good results now that the team have four wins in a row. They took their matchup against Washington two weeks ago by a conclusive 43-19 score. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point New Orleans had established a 40-13 advantage.
Their wins bumped Baltimore to 4-2 and New Orleans to 4-1. The Baltimore defense got after the quarterback against Tennessee to the tune of 11 sacks, so New Orleans's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ravens are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Saints.
This season, Baltimore are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
