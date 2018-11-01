Watch Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Baltimore 4-4; Pittsburgh 4-2-1

What to Know

Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The matchup between Baltimore and Carolina last week was not a total blowout, but with Baltimore falling 21-36, it was darn close. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Flacco's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland, taking their match 33-18.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 3 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, Baltimore are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Baltimore have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.

  • 2018 - Pittsburgh Steelers 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens 26
  • 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 39 vs. Baltimore Ravens 38
  • 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 26
  • 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
  • 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 14
  • 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
  • 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 23
