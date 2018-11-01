Watch Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Baltimore 4-4; Pittsburgh 4-2-1

What to Know

Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The matchup between Baltimore and Carolina last week was not a total blowout, but with Baltimore falling 21-36, it was darn close. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Flacco's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland, taking their match 33-18.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 3 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, Baltimore are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Baltimore have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.