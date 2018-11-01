Watch Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Baltimore 4-4; Pittsburgh 4-2-1
What to Know
Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The matchup between Baltimore and Carolina last week was not a total blowout, but with Baltimore falling 21-36, it was darn close. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Flacco's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland, taking their match 33-18.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ravens are a solid 3 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, Baltimore are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Baltimore have won 4 out of their last 7 games against Pittsburgh.
- 2018 - Pittsburgh Steelers 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens 26
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 39 vs. Baltimore Ravens 38
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 9 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 26
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 14
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 17
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 23
