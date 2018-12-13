Watch Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Baltimore 7-6; Tampa Bay 5-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, Baltimore is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. ET. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 18.54 points per game, so Tampa Bay's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Kansas City by a score of 24-27. Baltimore's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lamar Jackson, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw 2 TDs, and Kenneth Dixon, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries. Dixon didn't help their cause against Atlanta two weeks ago much, which puts this performance into even sharper relief.

The last time they met, Tampa Bay were the 48-40 winner over New Orleans. This time around? They had no such luck. Tampa Bay came up short against New Orleans, falling 14-28.

The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ravens are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Baltimore are 7-6-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 5-7-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 46.5

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.