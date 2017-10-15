WATCH: Bears' 5-foot-6 rookie becomes shortest player to throw TD since 1934
The Bears are getting creative to find the end zone
Against the Vikings last week, the Bears' first touchdown pass came via their punter's right arm. Against the Ravens on Sunday, the Bears turned to another unlikely source for a passing touchdown: rookie running back Tarik Cohen.
This 21-yard strike to tight end Zach Miller extended the Bears' lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter.
Cohen's position (running back) isn't the only unusual part of the touchdown. So is the fact that Cohen is 5-foot-6. According to NFL Research, Cohen is shortest player to throw a touchdown since 1934.
In their past two games, the Bears have gotten creative with their playcalling. There was a fake punt touchdown thrown by Pat O'Donnell:
Later in that game, they ran the coolest two-point conversion ever:
And then there's their halfback touchdown pass on Sunday. Give Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains credit for finding ways to generate big plays with a rookie quarterback under center and a dearth of quality receivers. Life isn't easy for a play caller when your quarterback is making his first starts in the NFL and your top receivers are Tanner Gentry and Kendall Wright. On the other hand, the Bears can't keep relying on gimmicky plays to succeed. At some point, they'll need find a more sustainable method of scoring points.
Eventually on Sunday, an actual Bears quarterback, No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky, threw his first touchdown of the day, connecting with Dion Sims for a 27-yard touchdown.
.@ChicagoBears rookie QB @MTrubisky10... 👏👏👏 #DaBearspic.twitter.com/rwtj8EDCc4— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
-
WATCH: Antonio Brown's insane TD catch
Brown finished the day with 155 receiving yards for the Steelers
-
Peterson dominates Bucs in Cards debut
Peterson ripped off 134 yards on the ground in his Arizona debut
-
Rodgers' injury leaves NFC up for grabs
It was another wild Sunday in the NFL, but nothing as crazy as Rodgers getting hurt
-
NFL Week 6 Grades: Saints get B+
Here are the Week 6 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Fox was open to playing Trubisky sooner
The Bears' investment in Mike Glennon delayed the inevitable move to start the hyped rooki...
-
Golden Tate drops the 'People's Elbow'
Tate smells what The Rock is cookin'
Add a Comment