WATCH: Bears' 5-foot-6 rookie becomes shortest player to throw TD since 1934

Against the Vikings last week, the Bears' first touchdown pass came via their punter's right arm. Against the Ravens on Sunday, the Bears turned to another unlikely source for a passing touchdown: rookie running back Tarik Cohen.

This 21-yard strike to tight end Zach Miller extended the Bears' lead to 10-0 late in the second quarter.

Cohen's position (running back) isn't the only unusual part of the touchdown. So is the fact that Cohen is 5-foot-6. According to NFL Research, Cohen is shortest player to throw a touchdown since 1934.

Tarik Cohen is the first person 5-foot-6 or shorter to throw a TD pass since Wee Willie Smith in 1934 for the Giants (also 5'6") https://t.co/hYUMQ8Zlk4 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 15, 2017

In their past two games, the Bears have gotten creative with their playcalling. There was a fake punt touchdown thrown by Pat O'Donnell:

Later in that game, they ran the coolest two-point conversion ever:

And then there's their halfback touchdown pass on Sunday. Give Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains credit for finding ways to generate big plays with a rookie quarterback under center and a dearth of quality receivers. Life isn't easy for a play caller when your quarterback is making his first starts in the NFL and your top receivers are Tanner Gentry and Kendall Wright. On the other hand, the Bears can't keep relying on gimmicky plays to succeed. At some point, they'll need find a more sustainable method of scoring points.

Eventually on Sunday, an actual Bears quarterback, No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky, threw his first touchdown of the day, connecting with Dion Sims for a 27-yard touchdown.

