Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson had only one game ball to give out following his team's 26-14 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He chose wisely, awarding the ball to Bears defensive coordinator and former Saints coach Dennis Allen.

Allen was fired by the Saints on Nov. 4, 2024 following the ninth game of his third season leading the team. He relished the opportunity to face his former team as his defense forced four turnovers while holding the Saints to just 16 first downs, 253 total yards and 3 of 10 on third down.

On the heels of that performance, Allen gave a passionate speech to his players in the postgame locker room.

"Sometimes, the good lord just has a freaking plan for you that you don't know about," Allen said. "Sometimes, you ain't good enough for somewhere else. That's perfectly fine. I love being here. I love being with this group of guys. You guys work your damn asses off, but four [wins] ain't enough! Moving on to the next one!"

Allen was alluding to the Bears' four-game winning that has put them in the thick of things in the NFC North race at 4-2. Johnson is vying to lead Chicago to its first winning season since 2018 and the franchise's first playoff berth since 2020.

While Allen is enjoying success in Chicago, the Saints are mired in a 1-6 start. Specifically, it's been tough sledding for the Saints' offense, as the unit has failed to score at least 20 points five times this season.