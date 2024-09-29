Chicago Bears fans aren't too happy with their No. 1 overall pick's play, and they're making their feelings known. The home crowd booed quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of their offense, after a three-and-out in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Take a listen at the crowd after Chicago's incomplete pass:

The Bears' opening offensive drive went five plays for 19 yards and ended with a punt. Their next drive: the three-and-out that resulted in the boos. Through one quarter, Williams had just 18 passing yards.

Chicago is 1-2 and last in its division heading into Week 4. Its offense hasn't been as productive as hoped. The rookie quarterback has just a 59.3 completion percentage, the fourth worst in the league, with 630 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season.

The team's 5.3 yards per passing attempt and two passing touchdowns are both tied for third worst in the league, they are tied for the third-most interceptions and their 13 sacks allowed is tied for third worst. They have the second-fewest rushing yards at 218, the second-fewest yards per carry at 3.0 and their singular rushing touchdown is tied for fewest in the league, entering Week 4.

The Bears are 30th in yards per game (249.3) and 22nd in points per game (17.7).

Safe to say this offense isn't moving as advertised, so much so that some players took the game plan into their own hands. Williams, along with tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Cole Kmet met with Shane Waldron, letting the first-year Bears offensive coordinator know they want the offense to be "more aggressive" going forward, per Fox Sports.