WATCH: Bears forget to cover Falcons TE, who unleashes stiff arm on 88-yard TD

The Chicago Bears' defense was pitching a pretty great game against the Atlanta Falcons' offense for three quarters. And then Bears' defense went into full meltdown mode early in the fourth quarter, allowing an 88-yard touchdown pass to Matt Ryan on a crucial third-and-3 in a three-point game.

That wasn't the bad part. The bad parts were the Bears simply forgetting to cover tight end Austin Hooper downfield and then Quintin Demps letting Hooper stiff arm him into oblivion.

This is probably going to end up being the greatest single play of Hooper's career:

This is bad coverage:

Bad coverage confirmed:

The Bears did respond, however, scoring a touchdown of their own and closing the deficit to three points.