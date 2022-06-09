While the Chicago Cubs were out of town, the Bears took over Wrigley Field for a fun team building day. Quarterback Justin Fields and tight end Cole Kmet displayed their athletic versatility on Thursday by showing off in front of their teammates with home runs at the historic ballpark.

It was certainly impressive, but their performance was not completely unexpected. Both of them played baseball at the high school level, but Fields decided to put all his focus on football once he went to Ohio State. Kmet continued to be a two-sport athlete for a little longer and played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a left-handed pitcher and right-handed hitter.

The Cubs are currently fourth in the National League Central standings with a 23-33 record. At least now they know where they can find a little extra help if they are ever shorthanded.

Fields and Kmet are in great company as multi-sport athletes. Bo Jackson, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray are just a few names of football players who also showed talent in America's pastime.

Wiffle ball was also played at the Friendly Confines, but baseball related activities were not the only thing the Bears did on Thursday. There was also a cup-stacking competition that defensive back Lamar Jackson shared on instagram. Running back Khalil Herbert was seen trying to add one more cup to his tower while his teammates encourage him to get on his tiptoes. He achieved the goal but the tower tipped over shortly after.

The Bears will return to their own turf soon for their mandatory minicamp from June 14-16. They will kick off preseason on Aug. 13 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago will officially start the 2022-23 campaign by hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11. Here is the Bears' full schedule.