In a big move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, the Chicago Bears traded pass-rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Quinn's defensive teammates, linebacker Roquan Smith, got emotional when he was asked about the deal.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Smith was asked about the impact Quinn had on him. Smith could only get out a few words before he had to excuse himself for a moment.

"It sucks. ... I have a great deal of respect for that guy," Smith said.

Smith, a first-round draft pick by the Bears in 2018, has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons playing alongside Quinn. In that time, the two combined for 53 tackles for loss and 30 sacks. Smith and Quinn formed a fierce tandem for the Bears' defense.

The then-St. Louis Rams selected Quinn with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and that's where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. After one-year stints with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, Quinn signed a five-year contract with the Bears.

Quinn provided Chicago with a veteran presence on that side of the ball, and he had a resurgent campaign in 2021. Last year, Quinn recorded 18.5 sacks, which ranked second in the NFL.

Now, Quinn joins a 6-0 Eagles team with an already stacked defense. With Quinn in the fold, Philadelphia should only present even more problems for opposing defenses.