Who's Playing

Detroit @ Chicago

Current Records: Detroit 4-7; Chicago 5-6

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven't won a contest against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. The Lions and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It looks like Detroit got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between Detroit and the Houston Texans last Thursday was not particularly close, with Detroit falling 41-25. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of RB Adrian Peterson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Peterson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. Peterson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road by a decisive 41-25 margin. Chicago was down 41-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. RB David Montgomery put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 103 yards on the ground on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Montgomery has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

The Lions are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Detroit is now 4-7 while the Bears sit at 5-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Detroit is second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 17 on the season. Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only two on the season. We'll see if Detroit's defense can keep Chicago's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $94.81

Odds

The Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bears slightly, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won six out of their last 11 games against Detroit.