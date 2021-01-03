Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Chicago

Current Records: Green Bay 12-3; Chicago 8-7

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers are 7-1 against the Chicago Bears since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Green Bay and Chicago will face off in an NFC North battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Packers last week. Everything went their way against the Tennessee Titans as they made off with a 40-14 win. The oddsmakers were on Green Bay's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. They can attribute much of their success to WR Davante Adams, who caught 11 passes for three TDs and 142 yards. Adams hadn't helped his team much against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Chicago's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 28 points. The Bears were the clear victors by a 41-17 margin over Jacksonville. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Chicago had established a 34-10 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Mitchell Trubisky led the charge as he passed for two TDs and 265 yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Trubisky ended up with a passer rating of 145.30.

The wins brought Green Bay up to 12-3 and Chicago to 8-7. Green Bay has clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the NFC. The Bears are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Packers enter the game with 59 overall offensive touchdowns, which is the best in the league. Less enviably, Chicago is stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 11 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Chicago.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Odds

The Packers are a 4-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Green Bay have won eight out of their last ten games against Chicago.