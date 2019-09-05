Watch Bears vs. Packers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Packers football game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Green Bay (away)
Last Season Records: Chicago 12-4-0; Green Bay 6-9-1;
What to Know
Chicago and Green Bay will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 5 at Soldier Field to kick off their 2019 seasons. Chicago is coming off a 12-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Philadelphia 15-16. On the other hand, Green Bay struggled last year, ending up 6-9-1.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears snagged 27 interceptions last season, the most in the league. But Green Bay threw only four interceptions last season, the first among all teams in the NFL. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $316.00
Odds
The Bears are a solid 3 point favorite against the Packers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 4 point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Green Bay have won six out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Chicago 24 vs. Green Bay 17
- Sep 09, 2018 - Green Bay 24 vs. Chicago 23
- Nov 12, 2017 - Chicago 16 vs. Green Bay 23
- Sep 28, 2017 - Green Bay 35 vs. Chicago 14
- Dec 18, 2016 - Chicago 27 vs. Green Bay 30
- Oct 20, 2016 - Green Bay 26 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 26, 2015 - Green Bay 13 vs. Chicago 17
- Sep 13, 2015 - Chicago 23 vs. Green Bay 31
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 69 degrees.
