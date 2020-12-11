It's safe to say that the 2020 season hasn't gone according to plan for the Texans and Bears. But while the Texans have been a .500 team since firing Bill O'Brien, the Bears have lost six straight games since their 5-1 start. And while Houston's playoff chances are virtually non-existent, they can play the role of spoiler by defeating the Bears, who are only a game behind the Cardinals for the last spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Bears, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 43.5 points. This season, Houston is 4-8 against the spread and 7-4-1 on the over/under. Chicago is 5-7 against the spread and on the over/under.

Before we preview Sunday's game here's how you can watch the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Despite losing All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson is enjoying another strong season. Through 12 games, Watson is completing 68.8% of his passes for 3,542 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is also the Texans' third leading rusher this season, with 331 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Watson recently lost his new No. 1 receiver, Will Fuller, after Fuller was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. With Fuller and Randall Cobb (who was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago) out, Watson will to rely even more on Brandin Cooks (784 yards, three touchdowns) and tight ends Jordan Akins and Darren Fells, who caught a combined 43 passes for 564 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Watson will have his hands full against a Bears defense that is fifth in the NFL in both third down and red zone efficiency. Chicago's defense has been led by linebackers Roquan Smith (110 tackles, 15 tackles for loss), Danny Trevathan (79 tackles), Khalil Mack (6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and strong safety Eddie Jackson (64 tackles, three forced fumbles). Chicago is coming off of one of their worst defensive performances of the season, as they allowed 400 passing yards in a 34-30 loss to the Lions.

The Texans' defense continues to be led by perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher J.J. Watt, who leads Houston with five sacks and seven passes defensed. Houston's defense will be going up against a Bears offense that is 28th in the NFL in scoring, 31st in rushing, 32nd on third down efficiency and 24th in red zone efficiency. Mitchell Trubisky, who is 3-2 as the Bears' starter this season, would be wise to get the ball to running back David Montgomery, who amassed 254 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' last two games.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Bears +1.5 Bet Now

While Watson has continued to play well, it's hard to envision him having a great deal of success against a talented Bears defense without two of his top three receivers. Conversely, the Bears' resurgent rushing attack should be able to take advantage of a Texans defense that is currently 31st in the league against the run.

Score: Bears 23, Texans 20