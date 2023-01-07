Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Chicago

Current Records: Minnesota 12-4; Chicago 3-13

What to Know

The Chicago Bears haven't won a game against the Minnesota Vikings since Dec. 20 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Chicago and Minnesota will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable defeat.

2023 "welcomed" the Bears with a 41-10 beatdown courtesy of the Detroit Lions last week. Chicago was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Justin Fields put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 75 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 132 yards on the ground. Fields' longest run was for 60 yards in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" Minnesota with a 41-17 beatdown courtesy of the Green Bay Packers last week. Minnesota was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-3. QB Kirk Cousins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The losses put Chicago at 3-13 and Minnesota at 12-4. Chicago is 2-10 after losses this year, Minnesota 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 15 games against Chicago.