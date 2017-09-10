WATCH: Beast Mode is back as Marshawn Lynch trucks over Jurrell Casey

Counting today, it had been 666 days since NFL fans last saw Marshawn Lynch on the football field for a regular season game. His last regular season game action was on November 15, 2015 against the Arizona Cardinals, a game during which he ran eight times for 42 yards and a score.

Of course, what everyone wanted to see on Sunday was Beast Mode get back to doing Beast Mode things. We may have had to wait until the fourth quarter to see what we really wanted, but Marshawn did not disappoint.

Late in the Raiders' 26-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Lynch got the ball on a hand-off moving to his right and was met in the backfield by star Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey. And then he went Beast Mode, just running Casey right the heck over and rumbling for a five-yard gain.

As Tony Romo said on the broadcast, "BOOM! I'm back, baby! I'm Beast Mode!"

Lynch was eased into the action in the first half before getting a bit more work after halftime. He ended the day with 18 carries for 76 yards (4.2 per carry), as well as an 18-yard catch. If he keeps producing like that and the Raiders keep winning, the $9 million deal they gave him this offseason will be well worth it.