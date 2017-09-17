WATCH: Beast Mode is officially back with Marshawn Lynch's first Oakland TD

It took six quarters, 29 carries, and three attempts from inside the five-yard line, but Marshawn Lynch finally scored his first touchdown as a member of the Oakland Raiders. Making it even more special for Lynch, no doubt, was that his first touchdown after his return to the NFL came in front of the hometown crowd in Oakland -- where Lynch was born and raised.

Lynch ran over a couple tacklers on the previous two runs, but couldn't quite make it to the end zone. The third time, however, was a charm.

But the TD isn't the only way we know that Beast Mode is back. Just as he did last week, Lynch sought out contact on a short-yardage run and ran right over a defensive player on the opposing team on his way to a first down to move the chains.

The Raiders went into halftime up 21-10, and you can follow along with all the action in our GameTracker. Man, it's good to have Beast Mode back.