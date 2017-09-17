WATCH: Beast Mode is officially back with Marshawn Lynch's first Oakland TD
Lynch finally plowed his way into the end zone on a two-yard run
It took six quarters, 29 carries, and three attempts from inside the five-yard line, but Marshawn Lynch finally scored his first touchdown as a member of the Oakland Raiders. Making it even more special for Lynch, no doubt, was that his first touchdown after his return to the NFL came in front of the hometown crowd in Oakland -- where Lynch was born and raised.
Lynch ran over a couple tacklers on the previous two runs, but couldn't quite make it to the end zone. The third time, however, was a charm.
But the TD isn't the only way we know that Beast Mode is back. Just as he did last week, Lynch sought out contact on a short-yardage run and ran right over a defensive player on the opposing team on his way to a first down to move the chains.
The Raiders went into halftime up 21-10, and you can follow along with all the action in our GameTracker. Man, it's good to have Beast Mode back.
-
NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
Plus Crabtree's monster game, Gates' record TD and everything else from NFL Sunday
-
Week 2 Grades: 'A' for Patriots, Bucs
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
Beast Mode entertains crowd with dance
Oakland loves itself some Beast Mode
-
Gates catches record TD, passes Gonzalez
Gates has cemented himself among the greats not only among tight ends, but receivers as we...
-
Twitter slams Cutler over ugly Hail Mary
Jay Cutler missed a throw, so naturally everyone thinks that he's the worst
-
Panthers' Greg Olsen breaks foot
The Panthers' offense will be without Cam Newton's best target for a while
Add a Comment