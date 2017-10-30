WATCH: Bell hits the gym, proving again Steelers have NFL's best TD celebrations

Le'Veon Bell and JuJu Smith-Schuster might be better at celebrations than they are at football

A week after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell staged a post-touchdown game of hide and seek, Le'Veon Bell threw down the celebratory gauntlet on Sunday night against the Lions. Following his second-quarter touchdown run, he took part in an impromptu workout session, complete with a few bench presses, courtesy of a bench made out of Smith-Schuster: 

In case you missed it, here's last week's hide-and-seek-abration:

And not to be outdone, here's Smith-Schuster's Dragon Ball Z-inspired celebration from earlier in the season:

And finally, here's Smith-Schuster tweeting what we're all thinking:

You can follow all the action in Sunday night's Steelers-Lions game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.

