WATCH: Bell hits the gym, proving again Steelers have NFL's best TD celebrations

A week after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell staged a post-touchdown game of hide and seek, Le'Veon Bell threw down the celebratory gauntlet on Sunday night against the Lions. Following his second-quarter touchdown run, he took part in an impromptu workout session, complete with a few bench presses, courtesy of a bench made out of Smith-Schuster:

On that primetime workout plan. 😏 pic.twitter.com/vFKPmG1WD7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 30, 2017

In case you missed it, here's last week's hide-and-seek-abration:

Me and @L_Bell26 just havin fun with it!

🙏🏾🙌🏾

RT if you got me over Le’Veon in Hide-And-Seek 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vFFVnQJaoh — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 23, 2017

And not to be outdone, here's Smith-Schuster's Dragon Ball Z-inspired celebration from earlier in the season:

JuJu Smith-Schuster hit em with a Kamehameha after scoring a TDpic.twitter.com/kq5wNeiFfw — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 1, 2017

And finally, here's Smith-Schuster tweeting what we're all thinking:

I want to thank the @NFL for letting us have lit celebrations! 😂🤗 — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 23, 2017

You can follow all the action in Sunday night's Steelers-Lions game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.