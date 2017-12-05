WATCH: Bengals don't bother to tackle Le'Veon Bell on TD, open door for Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have a long, proud history of bungling situations that don't need bungling. Monday night was such an instance, with the Bengals playing some of their best football so far this year and just trying to let the Steelers back into the game.

In this particular instance, it was the Bengals declining to tackle Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who pulled off an incredible gotcha moment on the sideline.

Bell broke towards the sideline after catching a pass from Ben Roethlisberger and began to slow down as if he was going out of bounds. But just before he did, he danced on the sideline and took off, untouched, for a touchdown.

It looked initially like he was probably out, but replay showed that, indeed, Bell barely danced inside the boundary. The officials are doing a pretty shoddy job for the most part with some bad calls in this game, but credit them for getting this one right.

Marvin Lewis was quite livid about the whole thing, getting pretty upset at his team for not realizing that Bell could score and taking him to the ground.

But there is a good point to be made here: if the Bengals decide to lay out Bell -- or maybe even shove him -- the flag-happy refs in this game (ESPN's Sean McDonough accurately ripped them for calling too many penalties) might have hit them for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

You've got to play to the whistle, though, and the Bengals decided not to, which ultimately resulted in them giving up an ugly touchdown pass to Le'Veon Bell.

