Watch Bengals vs. Cardinals: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-4-0; Arizona 0-3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cincinnati is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Bengals scored first but ultimately less than Pittsburgh in their contest last Monday. Cincinnati found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 27-3 punch to the gut against Pittsburgh. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.62 yards per passing attempt.

Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 27-24 loss to Seattle when they last met December of last year. The game between Arizona and Seattle was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with Arizona falling 27-10. Arizona's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bengals are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 49.50 on average. The Cardinals have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest overall touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 6 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.47

Odds

The Bengals are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.