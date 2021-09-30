Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Jacksonville 0-3; Cincinnati 2-1

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Bengals had a touchdown and change to spare in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. WR Ja'Marr Chase was the offensive standout of the game for Cincinnati, snatching two receiving TDs.

Cincinnati's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Pittsburgh's offensive line to sack QB Ben Roethlisberger four times for a total loss of 21 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville came up short against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, falling 31-19. QB Trevor Lawrence had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Lawrence ended up with a passer rating of 116.80.

The Bengals' victory brought them up to 2-1 while the Jaguars' defeat pulled them down to 0-3. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most thrown interceptions in the league, having thrown four on the season. Jacksonvilles have had an even harder time: they are second worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown seven on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville have won two out of their last three games against Cincinnati.