Watch Bengals vs. Jaguars: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. Jacksonville (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-6-0; Jacksonville 2-4-0
What to Know
Cincinnati will square off against Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
Last week, the Bengals were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Baltimore 23-17. RB Joe Mixon had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for ten yards on eight carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Jacksonville was not quite New Orleans' equal in the second half when they met last week. Jacksonville came up short against New Orleans, falling 13-6. This makes it the second loss in a row for Jacksonville.
The Bengals are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bengals are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 56.5 on average. The Jaguars have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest rushing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only one on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.96
Odds
The Jaguars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jaguars, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Jacksonville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 05, 2017 - Jacksonville 23 vs. Cincinnati 7
Watch This Game Live
-
