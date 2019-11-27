Watch Bengals vs. Jets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bengals vs. Jets football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 0-11; New York 4-7
What to Know
The New York Jets will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. New York is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Cincinnati is stumbling in off of 11 consecutive losses.
The Jets took their contest against the Oakland Raiders last week by a conclusive 34-3 score. New York QB Sam Darnold was slinging it as he passed for 315 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts. Darnold ended up with a passer rating of 127.80.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 16-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. No one had a big game offensively for Cincinnati, but they got one touchdown from WR Tyler Boyd.
New York's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Cincinnati's loss dropped them down to 0-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati is stumbling into the matchup with the most yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 417.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bengals, the Jets rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 78.1 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bengals.
Over/Under: 41
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. New York 22
Watch This Game Live
-
