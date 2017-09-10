WATCH: Big Ben has unique, illegal strategy to ward off would-be blocker after pick
Big Ben looked rusty against the Browns but still eked out the win
It wasn't pretty but the Steelers eked out a win over the Browns in the regular-season opener, thanks mostly to Antonio Brown's dominant second-half performance. The league's best wide receiver finished with 11 catches for 182 yards and on the rare occasion that Ben Roethlisberger didn't throw in his direction, the Steelers' passing offense stalled.
Specifically, Big Ben was just 13 of 25 to people not named Brown and that also included an interception courtesy of Browns safety Derrick Kindred.
And while that was going on, here's how Roethlisberger defended himself against being blocked by defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.
To recap: Flop, dive at defender's knee, grab defender's ankle and hold on for dear life.
Seems like that should've been a flag, though one wasn't thrown. Either way, our colleague John Breech made a decent point after seeing the clip: "If that was Vontaze Burfict, he'd be suspended for 19 years."
The Steelers, ahem, held on to win, 21-18.
-
Week 1 updates: David Johnson injured
Get everything you need to know about Sunday's NFL action right here
-
Lane tossed after Seahawks TD negated
The penalty didn't appear to warrant an ejection
-
No challenge from Pagano costs Colts
Marlon Mack would have had a TD if his coach would've challenged the call
-
Big Ben topping Browns QBs in Cleveland
Just to be clear: Big Ben plays for the Steelers
-
Lynch goes Beast Mode on Jurrell Casey
Lynch had 16 carries for 78 yards on the day, along with one vintage Beast Mode moment
-
Bears forget to cover TE on 88-yard TD
Austin Hooper got loose and the Bears couldn't stop him
Add a Comment