WATCH: Big Ben has unique, illegal strategy to ward off would-be blocker after pick

It wasn't pretty but the Steelers eked out a win over the Browns in the regular-season opener, thanks mostly to Antonio Brown's dominant second-half performance. The league's best wide receiver finished with 11 catches for 182 yards and on the rare occasion that Ben Roethlisberger didn't throw in his direction, the Steelers' passing offense stalled.

Specifically, Big Ben was just 13 of 25 to people not named Brown and that also included an interception courtesy of Browns safety Derrick Kindred.

And while that was going on, here's how Roethlisberger defended himself against being blocked by defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.

Very unique fighting style here from Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/EK4NOoLg1U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2017

To recap: Flop, dive at defender's knee, grab defender's ankle and hold on for dear life.

Seems like that should've been a flag, though one wasn't thrown. Either way, our colleague John Breech made a decent point after seeing the clip: "If that was Vontaze Burfict, he'd be suspended for 19 years."

The Steelers, ahem, held on to win, 21-18.