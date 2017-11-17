WATCH: Big Ben's perfect bomb to Antonio Brown looks amazing on SkyCam

Ben Roethlisberger might be struggling this year, but even when he's struggling, he's still unstoppable when he plays at home in primetime.

The Steelers quarterback, who has a career primetime record of 18-3 at Heinz Field, got off to a hot start against the Titans on Thursday. On the Steelers' opening possession of the game, Roethlisberger drove the Steelers straight down the field for a touchdown on a drive that covered 75 yards in just six plays.

Big Ben shook off his early season struggles and went 4 of 5 for 71 yards on the drive. Roethlisberger's most impressive throw came on a perfect 41-yard pass to Antonio Brown that ended with a Steelers touchdown.

If you're wondering why you're seeing the replay from that angle, it's because NBC has decided to use its SkyCam as the predominant angle of coverage game. The unique thing about the SkyCam angle is that it gives you a greater appreciation of how hard it is to play quarterback in the NFL. On the other hand, some people aren't exactly in love with the thought of watching the SkyCam angle for an entire game.

Hey @nbc your #skycam is trash. Broadcast the game normal. — Tony Baloney (@trlast09) November 17, 2017

As for Brown's score, since this is the Steelers we're talking about, you know there was a touchdown celebration involved. Keep in mind, this is the same team that gave us a re-enactment of A.J. Green's fight with Jalen Ramsey after JuJu Smith-Schuster scored a touchdown in Week 10.

This week, Antonio Brown gave us the robot.

Brown's touchdown gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead over the Titans.

