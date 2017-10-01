WATCH: Bilal Powell falls flat on his face but scores a 75-yard TD anyway

Coming into Week 4, New York Jets running back Bilal Powell had carried the football 28 times for only 72 yards. His 2.6 per-carry average ranked 45th out of 46 backs with at least 20 carries on the season. 

In one play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Powell made up for his poor start. Powell took a toss from Josh McCown moving to his right and scampered 75 yards to the house, more than doubling his season rushing total on one play. 

That would be crazy enough in and of itself, but he's what Powell looked like midway through the play:

WHAT?!?!?

Yeah. Check it out:

The refs reviewed this play on replay for about two full minutes before determining that Powell was not touched by a Jaguar on his way to the ground, so the touchdown stood as called. It seems pretty unlikely we'll see a weirder rushing touchdown all season. 

