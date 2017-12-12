WATCH: Bill Belichick disgusted with question about Patriots looking ahead to Steelers

The New England Patriots do not lose very often, but when they do, we get treated to the absolute best of Bill Belichick. He's fun when he's jovially answering questions about football history, but he's great when he's furious about his team playing poorly and getting peppered with timid questions from reporters about subjects he has no interest in.

When someone asks him an insulting question, things get real weird. Like, "are you going to bench Tom Brady" -- from the Chiefs loss several years ago -- to "did your team look past the Dolphins" from last night. Someone asked Belichick just that, with the Steelers looming in a homefield advantage matchup in Week 15, after an embarrassing 27-20 loss for New England in Miami on Monday night.

Asked if he thought "any of the guys might have been looking ahead to next week" against the Steelers, an already grumpy Belichick shook his head in utter disgust and said "Give me a break."

Bill Belichick does NOT want to be asked about his team looking past the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Okwws6uceW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 12, 2017

That question came out early and it set the tone for the Patriots coach to answer a group of questions in, ahem, less than engaging fashion.

via NFL.com

That onside kick was something to behold -- Stephen Gostkowski did some sort of lazy stroll up to the ball and trundled it forward about six feet.

Looks like they let Jay Cutler kick the onsides pic.twitter.com/lHWMPfa63k — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 12, 2017

Maybe the Pats were trying to catch the Dolphins sleeping and have them touch it before 10 yards and fumble it back? Not sure what the plan was, but it didn't work out very well. The Patriots aren't well-versed in executing onside kicks in games, though, mainly because they're usually winning.