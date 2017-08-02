WATCH: Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels are throwing blocking pads at Tom Brady
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, Tom
Tom Brady turns 40 on Thursday and for his birthday, coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spent Tuesday's practice firing blocking pads in his general direction. This wasn't some form of geriatric hazing but a routine practice drill designed to help Brady shake off would-be tacklers as he moves around in the pocket all while keeping his eyes downfield.
Behold:
This isn't a new drill; ESPN.com's Mike Reiss tweeted similar images during the 2016 season, and there's even moving-pictures proof of a fleet-footed Brady fleeing the pocket (though, to be fair, the assistant coach runs him down with little trouble):
Brady might be one of the slowest players in the NFL but he's also the best, even as he enters his 18th season. Perhaps Ryan Mallett and Blake Bortles could benefit from having their coaches throw blocking pads at them more often.
