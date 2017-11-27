WATCH: Bill Belichick scoffs at idea that he should've pulled Tom Brady in blowout

After watching Tom Brady take several big hits during the Patriots' 35-17 blowout win over the Dolphins on Sunday, there were probably a few fans in New England who were wondering why Brady was even still playing in the fourth quarter, when the Patriots had the game well in hand.

Most notably, Brady went out for an offensive series with just five minutes left to play even though the Patriots had an 18-point lead. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked after the game if he thought about pulling Brady in the fourth quarter, and let's just say that Belichick definitely wasn't impressed with the reporter's question.

Belichick asked if he thought about taking Tom Brady out early?



"It's easy for you to sit there and say the game is out of hand. If you watch the National Football League a lot can change in a hurry." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YED2xklulv — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) November 26, 2017

"I mean it's easy for you to sit there and say the game is out of hand," Belichick said. "I mean, if you watch games in the National Football League, a lot can change in a hurry. The only time I think the game is in hand is when they're not going to have enough possessions to get the number of points that they need. Sorry, we just see that one totally differently."

To be fair, it wasn't a bad question. For one, Brady is 40 years old and he took an absolute beating against the Dolphins, so the idea of pulling him in a blowout isn't crazy. Brady took such a beating that he even admitted during his weekly Monday interview with WEEI in Boston that he'd likely have to get a "little extra treatment" this week.

"A little sore today, but that is kind of late in the year, a pretty physical game yesterday," Brady said. "A little extra treatment this week and I'll be ready to go next week."

One of the biggest hits Brady took came on a second quarter fumble by the Patriots where Miami's Charles Harris landed squarely on top of him during a scrum for the ball.

Tom Brady took several big hits on Sunday. NFL/CBS

Pulling Brady wouldn't have been a horrible idea late in the game, especially since the Patriots were leading by three possessions AND holding the ball. However, Belichick got to where Belichick is by doing what Belichick thinks is right, so we'll just go ahead and agree that keeping Brady in the game was the smart play here.