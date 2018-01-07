WATCH: Bill Cowher goes full #BillsMafia, smashes table on 'The NFL Today' set

The NFL on CBS analyst smashed a folding table with his arms before the Bills-Jaguars game

The Buffalo Bills were ultimately disappointed in their return to the playoffs, falling 10-3 to the Jaguars in a wild-card game that was Buffalo's first postseason appearance since 1999. But #BillsMafia never disappoints, and they were loud in Jacksonville despite it being an away game all the way down the coast. 

There were probably plenty of tables smashed, since that's a thing Bills fans do in the parking lot, but just in case there weren't, NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher, a former standout at NC State and five-year NFL vet, had them covered.

Coach Cowher, during "The NFL Today" (the best pregame show on television, catch it before Titans-Patriots, Sat., Jan. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET and then before Jaguars-Steelers on Sun., Jan. 14 at noon ET), lined up a gigantic wooden folding table and, alongside James Brown and the rest of the gang, proceeded -- in full suit! -- to smash that bad boy.

It's hard to have a reaction other than WOW. 

This was not some stunt, Cowher is just a pure #footballguy.

