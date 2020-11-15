Two of the NFL's hottest young quarterbacks will go head to head in maybe the most anticipated cross-conference matchup of the Week 10 slate on Sunday. Neither the Arizona Cardinals nor the Buffalo Bills have been considered serious Super Bowl contenders for a while, but both squads are squarely in the mix for a playoff hunt this year, thanks in large part due to the explosive play of their signal-callers -- Kyler Murray in Arizona, and Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Murray's Cardinals are coming off two straight shootouts, edging the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 before falling to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Allen's Bills, meanwhile, are fresh off two of their own close games, topping the rival New England Patriots in Week 8 and then rolling over the Seahawks a week ago. Which young dual threat will reign supreme this weekend? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this battle of hopeful contenders:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

There are a few intriguing rivalry games on tap for Week 10 (Eagles-Giants, Rams-Seahawks, Bears-Vikings), but it's not a stretch to suggest Bills-Cardinals could be the weekend's most exciting offering. That's also why this one's tough to predict. Both sides have played hard over the last few weeks, with the Cards showcasing their NFL-best offense in consecutive tight games and the Bills stringing together three straight wins after a two-game slide in October. Both have plenty to play for: The Bills are atop the AFC East, but the Dolphins are creeping closer; and the Cardinals are even with the Rams and chasing Seattle in the NFC West.

Who's got the edge, then? We tend to agree with the oddsmakers here, who have Arizona as the slight favorite. Not only are the Cards at home for a third straight week, but they have one of the best rushing attacks in the league -- something that should scare Buffalo despite Seattle's weak effort on the ground in Week 9. Josh Allen should make his fair share of plays, but Arizona is also boasting a slightly healthier secondary. They've also allowed fewer points than the Bills this year. Best of all, of course, they've got Kyler Murray running their offensive show. It should be close, and it should be high-scoring, but the safe bet is for Arizona to take one and stay alive in the West.

Pick: Cardinals 30, Bills 27

